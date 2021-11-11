(Bloomberg) --

Roche Holding AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody cocktail was recommended by a European Medicines Agency committee for authorization as a treatment for Covid-19.

That paves the way for the use of Ronapreve, the drug combination, in the European Union. The drugmakers already have approval for it in the U.S.

While antibody treatments have shown some effectiveness in treating Covid, attention lately has focused on new pills from Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc. that have shown more promise in trials.

The EU has a contract to buy 55,000 doses of Ronapreve. It can be used for preventing Covid-19 in people ages 12 and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, the EMA said.

Separately, the EMA recommended another drug, Regkirona, for treating adults with Covid who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are also at increased risk of the disease becoming severe. That drug is made by Celltrion Inc. of South Korea.

