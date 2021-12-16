(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said its Covid-19 antibody treatment has “diminished potency” versus omicron, but that other experimental antibodies in its portfolio are active against the variant.

The Covid antibody cocktail remains active against delta, still the dominant mutation in the U.S., and other variants of concern, the Tarrytown, New York-based drugmaker said Thursday in an emailed statement. The shares fell 1.3% at 9:33 a.m. in New York.

Regeneron is looking to bring more of its monoclonal antibodies into clinical trials in the first quarter of 2022, if allowed by regulators.

“If omicron starts to surge, we need antibodies that will work,” Chief Executive Officer Leonard Schleifer said in an interview on CNBC. “We’re going to need a full toolkit here.”

