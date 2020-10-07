(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that the presence of antibodies in President Donald Trump’s blood could be the result of him taking the company’s experimental Covid-19 treatment last week.

Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo summarizing the president’s health on Wednesday that detectable levels of SARS CoV-2 antibodies had been found in a sample drawn Monday. Conley said antibodies weren’t detected on Thursday.

Regeneron spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie said in an email that given the volume of antibodies delivered in the company’s cocktail therapy, and the timing of the tests, “it is likely that the second test is detecting REGN-COV2 antibodies.”

Shares of Regeneron were up 1.5% to $590.98 at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

