(Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has identified multiple monoclonal antibodies that work against the highly infectious omicron variant and expects to begin testing them in humans this quarter.

The drugmaker has started discussions with regulators to establish a development plan, Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said Monday in an online presentation to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. The Tarrytown, New York-based drugmaker sells a Covid-19 antibody therapy called REGEN-COV, but its potency has diminished in the face of omicron.

Regeneron delivered 1.1 million doses of REGEN-COV across the U.S. in the fourth quarter, bringing in $2.29 billion. For the full year, Regeneron delivered 2.8 million doses for $5.82 billion in U.S. sales.

The shares rose 1.5% at 11:43 a.m. in New York.

The drugmaker provided an update about its Covid treatment during the conference. Executives said the company’s commercial strategy will evolve with the ever-changing Covid treatment landscape.

“The treatment market is going to be rather crowded,” said Chief Executive Officer Leonard Schleifer. For monoclonal antibodies, “the bigger, more enduring role is in the prevention setting.”

If frequent vaccine boosters are needed to keep the coronavirus under control, Yancopoulos said, that will make antibody treatments all the more important to those with weak immune systems. Regeneron’s treatment has long-term potential as a preventive tool for millions of those who don’t respond well to vaccines, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.