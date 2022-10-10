(Bloomberg) -- Colombia cloud kitchen startup Foodology raised $50 million with a roster of new investors that includes reggaeton superstar Maluma and Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Investments.

The Bogota-based company, which develops delivery-only restaurant brands, plans to use the funds to expand in Brazil and reach 100 kitchens by year end, co-founders Juan Guillermo Azuero and Daniela Izquierdo said in an interview. The money is an extension of its Series A round, and about $30 million of the total is debt lent by TriplePoint Capital while the remaining portion is equity, with repeat investors Andreessen Horowitz, Wollef and Kayyak Ventures alongside new names.

Startup funding in Latin America is slowing down amid a tougher environment for the tech sector as global intrest rates rise. Investments through July 27 totaled $6.1 billion, according to data firm PitchBook. That’s after a record $16.3 billion of venture capital poured into Latin America in 2021.

Foodology has grown to 85 kitchens from just 20 a year ago, Izquierdo said. The company has 1,200 employees, of which about 1,000 are kitchen staff, and currently operates in Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Brazil. The funds will help the company “double down in Brazil,” where it has only seven operating kitchens, she said.

The company is also eyeing opportunities to purchase brands or build alliances with existing restaurant companies to expand their reach. In Brazil, it recently purchased low-cost sushi brand Sush1, Azuero said, without disclosing the amount paid.

Foodology originally raised $15 million in its Series A round in October 2021.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, has invested in Andreessen Horowitz

