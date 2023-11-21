(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam is back to becoming Southeast Asia’s best-performing stock market just weeks after a selloff knocked it off that prized position. And analysts say the rebound can continue as earnings outlook improves and valuations remain attractive.

The country’s stock gauge VN Index has jumped 8% in November, almost double the increase seen in the regional benchmark. The measure is the biggest gainer in Southeast Asia this year.

“The sharp slowdown in Vietnam’s economy earlier this year has clearly ended,” Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital Group Ltd., wrote in a note. He sees earnings per share growing by 35% in the fourth quarter and 20% in 2024.

The country’s improving economy over the past two quarters is reassuring to investors. Vietnam’s National Assembly this month approved the government’s growth target of 6% to 6.5% in 2024, outpacing the 5.8% forecast by the International Monetary Fund.

Slowing global demand and a potential recession in the US still pose a risk for the export-reliant country, said Ruchir Desai, a co-fund manager at AFC Asia Frontier Fund. Economists had earlier pared back growth expectations for Vietnam through next year.

Still, cheap valuations are adding to the appeal of Vietnam’s equities, which are trading at about 9.2 times their forward earnings estimates, compared with its five-year average of 12.1 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI Asean Index trades at a multiple of 12.6 times.

“Market valuations have reached an appealing level, making it an opportune time for investors to acquire high-quality stocks in anticipation of a midterm market recovery,” said Tyler Manh Dung Nguyen, head of institutional equities sales at Maybank Investment Bank Vietnam.

