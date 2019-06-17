(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Africa doesn’t need to follow the Asian development model focused on exporting manufactured goods to richer countries -- it could become significantly better off simply by producing more of what it consumes at home, according to Bloomberg Economics. There’s huge potential for growth in intra-African commerce, which currently accounts for just 15% of total African trade. But high transport costs means that sub-regional integration is more likely to deliver gains with the East African Community, which may soon include the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading the way.

