(Bloomberg) -- Regions Financial Corp. slumped as much as 16% after warning it expects further declines in net interest income as higher rates continue to take a toll on the bank.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based lender reported net interest income of $1.3 billion for the third quarter, slightly worse than analysts expected and a 6.5% decline compared to the second quarter. Higher deposit and funding costs contributed to the decrease, according to a statement on Friday.

The company now expects net interest income to drop 5% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, according to a separate presentation. As the Federal Reserve’s moves to raise benchmark interest rates near an end, the company warned both net interest income and net interest margin will continue to decline as deposit costs normalize and interest-rate hedges kick in.

“While the industry continues to face economic and regulatory uncertainty, we are confident in our ability to adapt to the changing landscape,” Chief Executive Officer John Turner said in the statement.

Net income for the quarter climbed 15% to $465 million, or 49 cents a share. Still, that missed the 58-cent a share average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Regions and many of its top rivals are being forced to compete harder for customers by offering higher interest rates to savers, which can erode what they earn on lending, slashing earnings. Net interest margin — a measure of how much the bank made on lending versus how much it paid out on deposits — slipped from the prior period and was also less than analysts anticipated.

The bank’s shares plunged 15% to $14.07 at 10:03 a.m. in New York, the biggest intraday drop since March 13. The stock has dropped 36% so far this year, outpacing the 6% decline of the S&P 500 Financials Index.

Friday’s move led a selloff in bank stocks and made the lender the second-worst performer in the S&P 500. The KBW Bank Index dropped by as much as 2.7%, hitting the lowest intraday level since May.

Regions “has outperformed all large banks on its deposit pricing cycle-to-date, but higher for longer rates implies more of a catch-up for its low deposit pricing,” Wells Fargo & Co. analysts led by Mike Mayo wrote in a note.

