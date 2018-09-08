(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peet’s Major Dickason’s coffee, grab a seat on the couch, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

Bezos Unbound: An exclusive interview with the Amazon founder on what he plans to conquer next (Forbes)

The Regrets of Lewis Ranieri: The father of mortgage-backed securities lives with remorse for his role in the housing crisis (Wall Street Journal)

How to give better financial advice that (actually) sticks (Kitces)

Crisis at Jagdeep Bachher’s University of California investment office (Institutional Investor)

Why big companies squander good ideas (Financial Times)

A glimpse into the dark underbelly of cryptocurrency markets (Medium)

Will Starbucks billionaire Howard Schultz run for president? (The Times)

What happens if we hit sperm count zero? (GQ)

How a Twitter account convinced 4,000 companies to stop advertising on Breitbart (Recode)

Runs in the Family: Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough went searching for his biological parents. He found them where he never would have expected. (ESPN)

And be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures.

Trump’s Trade War Could Affect 11 Million U.S. Jobs

Source: Axios

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tracy Walsh at twalsh67@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.