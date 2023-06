(Bloomberg) -- Europe risks ‘committing suicide’ with its attempts to regulate AI, says Palantir co-founder and 8VC Managing Partner, Joe Lonsdale. He also explains why he’s putting money behind Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign, stating former President Donald Trump has become even more of an ‘embarrassment’ in recent years. Lonsdale spoke with Tom Mackenzie at the Founders Forum.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.