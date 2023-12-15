(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator is asking publicly traded companies to boost dividends to reward investors and said it will increase supervision of those that don’t pay.

China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday it will strengthen disclosure requirements for companies that aren’t paying dividends. It also encouraged listed firms to increase the frequency of their dividend payouts and streamline interim distribution processes.

China has taken a tougher stance on firms that refuse to issue dividends to investors over the years. In 2017, then-CSRC Chairman Liu Shiyu said the regulator would take steps against “those iron roosters which have the ability to offer cash dividends but never plucked a feather.”

CSRC issued rules to ease conditions for companies’ share buybacks. It also warned it would crackdown on using buybacks for illegal activities including insider trading and market manipulation.

