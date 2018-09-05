(Bloomberg) -- Regulators need to increase their scrutiny of non-bank firms that are moving into the financial business, according to the chief executive officer of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender.

“Absolutely,” Piyush Gupta replied when asked at the Bloomberg Sooner Than You Think summit in Singapore on Thursday whether more regulation is needed for technology and other firms that are competing with traditional banks for payments and settlements business.

“You do need to think about financial system stability, and you do need to think about the consequences of unregulated players in what has been for good reasons a regulated industry,” Gupta said.

The DBS CEO has long been a vocal advocate of the need for traditional banks to face up to the challenge posed by insurgent fintech firms, in particular the threat to their payments business from China’s Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

DBS is more exposed than its U.S. and European banking counterparts, because technology firms like Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. have been slower than the Chinese to diversity into online finance, Gupta said in an interview with Bloomberg News in May.

