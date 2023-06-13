(Bloomberg) -- Higher energy prices are still having a tangible effect on UK families and impacting businesses throughout the country. Some of the impact is negative but other companies are benefitting from it. British Gas owner Centrica expects “significantly higher” earnings from its household business after regulatory changes allowed it to reclaim some losses. In other news, HSBC is planning to exit New Zealand and Barclays is reshuffling its investment banking unit leadership.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Centrica Plc: The UK’s biggest household energy supplier issued a trading update citing a “material positive impact in British Gas Energy” after regulatory changes allowed it to reclaim some losses from selling at capped prices.

The company sees full year adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of a 16.5p to 24.7p range and “heavily weighted” towards the first half

CMC Markets Plc: Quiet market conditions in the first two and a half months of the new financial year have resulted in client trading activity being down 15-20%, which is expected to negatively impact current first quarter income.

The London-based firm reported today net operating income for the full year that beat the average analyst estimate

HSBC Holdings Plc: The lender will wind down its New Zealand wealth and personal banking business in a phased manner over several years.

“It has become clear that we can no longer justify investing into this business given the changing operating requirements in the market and scalability of the business,” the bank said in a website statement

HSBC has also been trying to sell its French retail banking business as part of wider plans to streamline global operations

Ashtead Group Plc: The equipment rental company reported adjusted pretax profit for the full year that beat the average analyst estimate.

In Westminster

The House of Commons began work on addressing a mounting wave of misconduct across Westminster that’s included multiple allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against MPs in recent years. Parliament remains “in a permanent swamp of complaints, cases and concerns,” leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, said at the start of a debate Monday on whether MPs under police investigation for violent or sexual offences should be excluded from entering Parliament.

On the macroeconomic front, Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann said she’s still “very concerned” about persistent pressures pushing up UK inflation, a remark that firmed up expectations for higher interest rates.

In Case You Missed It

GAM Holding AG’s board continues to “strongly recommend” that shareholders accept the offer from Liontrust, the Zurich-based asset manager said in a statement after the prospectus for the offer was published. The completion of the transaction is expected to happen in the fourth-quarter.

Meanwhile, Barclays Plc’s moves to shuffle top leaders inside its investment bank and focus on new areas of growth have contributed to higher-than-usual attrition among dealmakers in recent months, its Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan told Bloomberg Television. Still, turnover in the division remains only slightly higher than usual, he said.

Also in the banking sector, NatWest Group Plc has told brokers it will increase prices on some new and existing mortgages from Tuesday, becoming the latest British lender to respond to the spike in market rates.

Looking Ahead

Self-storage facilities operator Safestore Holdinds Plc discloses interim results, while engineering and construction firm Severfield Plc unveils full-year earnings Wednesday morning.

On the macroeconomic front, investors await Britain’s fresh GDP and industrial production numbers due to be released by the Office for National Statistics tomorrow at 7 a.m. London time. The UK’s economy is likely to have expanded in April, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg, compared with a 0.3% contraction in prior reading.

