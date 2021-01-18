(Bloomberg) -- A rehearsal for the inauguration was evacuated Monday morning after a fire near the Capitol. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said she’ll break ties in the Senate, but she hopes she doesn’t have to.

There are two days until Biden’s swearing in.

Rehearsal Evacuated Due to Fire Near Capitol (10:40 a.m.)

A rehearsal for Wednesday’s inauguration was evacuated by security officials Monday morning after a fire broke out near the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

An alert was sent to Capitol Hill staffers telling them not to enter or exit the building and to stay away from windows due to an “external security threat” near a bridge on Interstate 295. An order to “shut the perimeter” went out on police radio as officials sought to clarify the seriousness of the situation.

A Twitter account for Washington D.C. firefighters soon said that they had been called to an outside fire in the 100 block of H Street SE that has since been extinguished.

“This accounts for smoke that many have seen,” according to the tweet.

Capitol Police said in a statement that “members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated.” -- Ryan Teague Beckwith, Todd Shields, William Turton

Harris Hopes to Avoid Tie-Breaking Votes (9:50 a.m.)

One of the few duties of the vice president spelled out in the Constitution is breaking ties in the Senate, but Harris hopes she doesn’t have to do it much.

In an op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle published Monday, the vice president-elect noted that there have been only 268 tie-breaking votes cast by a vice president in history.

“I intend to work tirelessly as your Vice President, including, if necessary, fulfilling this Constitutional duty,” she wrote. “At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

The Senate will be evenly divided, 50-50, between Democrats and Republicans after Georgia’s new senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are sworn in this week. That means one of Harris’ first duties as vice president will be to break the tie to put Democrats in charge of the upper chamber.

Vice President Mike Pence cast 13 tie-breaking votes in office, including confirming several judges and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. But Biden cast no tie-breakers during his time as vice president. --Ryan Teague Beckwith

