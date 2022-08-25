(Bloomberg) -- Employees at a Berkeley, California, location of sporting-goods retailer REI voted to become the chain’s second unionized store.

Workers voted to join a local of the United Food & Commercial Workers union, by a count of 56 to 38, following employees in Manhattan who chose to join a UFCW affiliate in March. Ballots were counted Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board, and there were about 116 employees eligible to vote.

REI, whose official name is Recreational Equipment Inc., said that it would “continue to support our employees going forward” following the vote. “As we have said throughout this process, REI believes in the right of every employee to vote for or against union representation,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The retailer is among several major formerly non-union brands where employees have voted to form unions in the past year, including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and Starbucks Corp.

“This opportunity to have a voice in my work world gives me great hope for all my other green vests at REI and retail workers nationally,” employee Sharon Delap said in a statement from UFCW. “Improving our daily experience and having our needs met by management with a union contract will help us better serve our REI community.”

