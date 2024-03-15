(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Reichsbank played an essential role in supporting Adolf Hitler’s regime, according to a study that delves into the darkest period of the pre-1945 institution’s history.

“Central bankers became willing accessories to a criminal regime,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said at Friday’s presentation of the findings in Frankfurt. “Never again should there be antisemitism in Germany. Never again should minorities be excluded and subjected to state tyranny.”

The Reichsbank, as the central bank was called during the National Socialist era, helped finance the war and exploit occupied territories. It was also involved in confiscation, expropriation and sale of Jewish assets, handling gold and foreign currency taken from those murdered in the concentration and extermination camps, the study showed.

“The Reichsbank acted as a willing stooge and receiver of stolen goods in the context of the financial holocaust,” said Albrecht Ritschl, a professor at the London School of Economics, who together with Magnus Brechtken of the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich led the research into German central banking between 1924 and 1970.

The Bundesbank kicked off the process — which cost €3.6 million — under Nagel’s predecessor Jens Weidmann in 2017. The four-year project was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which limited access to archives across Europe.

The study is divided into eight sub-projects, which will be published as scientific research later. One of them focuses on Karl Blessing, the Bundesbank’s first president.

“During the war and the first few years of the post-war era, Blessing’s career can be read as an example of how his cohort of contemporaries operated in the architecture of the elites propping up government and economic functions,” Brechtken wrote in the report.

Ritschl highlighted to reporters that “Blessing’s history during the Third Reich still was considered a virtue in the late 1950s.”

The research also examined how many people transitioned from the Reichsbank to Germany’s post-war monetary institutions — first the Bank deutscher Laender and then the Bundesbank.

“It was above all middle managers who once more featured on the staff rosters,” the report said, with Brechtken adding that the degree of continuity was similar to other German ministries and institutions.

The report comes at a politically poignant moment for the Bundesbank, whose senior officials — including Nagel — have been openly attending anti-fascist demonstrations just as the far-right AfD looks set to gain ground in state elections later this year.

