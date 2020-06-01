Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Reitmans closing two brands, affecting 1,400 employees

    The Canadian Press

    Reitmans files for creditor protection as pandemic hits retailer

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. says the insolvent clothing retailer will close its Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle stores over the summer, affecting about 1,400 employees, as part of its corporate restructuring.

    The Montreal-based company says it will focus on three brands: Reitmans, Penningtons and RW & CO.

    The brands will combine an e-commerce focus and a retail network of stores as part of the company's efforts to “optimize its retail footprint.”

    The restructuring is taking place under the protection of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

    Reitmans operates 54 Thyme Maternity stores and 77 Addition Elle locations, which will close along with their e-commerce websites on July 18 and Aug. 15 respectively.

    About 1,100 store employees and 300 head office employees will be affected by the brand closures.

    “All of the efforts we put forth to turn these brands around were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and, unfortunately, we can no longer afford the required resources to bring them back to profitability,” CEO Stephen Reitman says in a news release.