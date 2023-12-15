(Bloomberg) -- Related Fund Management, an investment manager affiliated with Steve Ross’s Related Cos., is teaming up with two nonprofits to take on a portfolio of property loans tied to rent-controlled and rent-stabilized apartment buildings from the failed Signature Bank.

The Community Preservation Corp. is leading the partnership, with the help of Related Fund Management and Neighborhood Restore HDFC, according to a statement Friday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. set up two ventures — which hold a total of about $5.8 billion of loans collateralized by rent-stabilized or rent-controlled apartment properties — and sold a 5% equity interest in each to the group.

The sale will help the FDIC offload a sizable portion of the loans from Signature Bank, which failed earlier this year. Signature had been a major lender to commercial-property owners, particularly apartment landlords in the New York area. On Thursday, a joint venture that includes Blackstone Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a $1.2 billion stake in a nearly $17 billion portfolio of commercial-property loans from Signature.

The amount of loans to rent-stabilized and rent-controlled landlords made the sale more complex. The FDIC sought to structure a deal where the agency would retain a stake in the venture and monitor how it’s setup.

A 2019 law has made it more challenging for owners of rent-regulated apartments in New York City, a factor that also complicated the sale process. The FDIC said Friday that terms of the transaction include requirements to help facilitate the preservation — both financially and physically — of the properties that back the loans.

The deal announced Friday include 868 permanent loans. The debt is backed by properties containing about 35,000 units, 80% of which are characterized as rent regulated, according to a statement. The buildings’ ownership and management will remain the same, according to the statement. CPC will be in charge of servicing the loans.

A team led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies from brokerage Newmark Group Inc. advised the FDIC during the process.

