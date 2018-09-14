Hurricane Florence is delivering driving wind, pelting rain and widespread flooding into North Carolina -- and it’s not going away anytime soon.

More than 600,000 customers are already without power as the storm, carrying maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometres) an hour, slowly moves across the region. Hundreds of thousands of people evacuated the coast, more than 1,500 U.S. flights have been cancelled, factories are shut and about 200,000 North Carolina residents have taken cover in shelters.

“Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Friday. “Rivers will keep rising for days, even after the rain stops.”

More than 20 inches (51 centimetres) of rain have drenched the region, and that may reach 40 inches in some areas by the time Florence has passed, according to the National Hurricane Center. A 10-foot storm surge is flooding rivers in the region, and the National Weather Service is warning of potential tornadoes.

The total bill for damage may eventually reach US$10 billion to US$20 billion, said Chuck Watson, a disaster researcher at Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia. Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach Friday morning as a Category 1 storm, and may soon be downgraded to tropical storm status.

About 680,000 homes and businesses are without electricity from Virginia to Georgia. Duke Energy Corp. shut down its Brunswick nuclear plant on North Carolina’s southern coast Thursday, and has estimated that as many as 3 million customers face potential power outages from the storm.

More than 60 guests had to evacuate the Triangle Motor Inn in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in the middle of the night after winds and rain caused life-threatening damage, including a basketball-sized hole in a corner room, according to city police. Cinder blocks were crumbling and parts of the roof collapsed, flooding rooms.

More than 100 people have been rescued from rising waters, North Carolina’s Emergency Management office said on its Twitter account. Officials are advising people affected to move to an attic or second story for safety.

Water levels in Beaufort, North Carolina, reached 3.74 feet above high tide Friday, topping the record set in 1955 during Hurricane Ione, the National Weather Service said in a Tweet.

Florence is expected to move inland across southeastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina Friday and Saturday. It will then go northward across central Appalachian Mountains early next week, potentially delivering rain to New York City on Tuesday.

North Carolina is the largest tobacco grower and ranks second among U.S. states in hog inventory and producing broiler chickens. CoBank ACB, an agricultural lender, estimates damage to North Carolina farming could hit US$1 billion before the storm slows.

Along with agriculture, the Carolinas stand as an important regional hub for banking, technology, manufacturing and transportation, accounting for about 4 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, according to a Bloomberg U.S. economic analysis. The path may affect more than 4,000 manufacturing and distribution facilities, potentially hurting sectors including auto-parts and packaged foods, according to Bloomberg Supply Chain data.

"This is not the end of it. Twenty-four to 36 hours remain of a significant threat,” Jeff Byard, FEMA’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery, said Friday. "I hope people bought flood insurance because you are going to need it for this event."

--With assistance from Pratish Narayanan, Heesu Lee, Paige Smith, Andrew Wallender, Christopher Martin, David Wethe, Nathan Crooks, Alex Longley, Ari Natter and Natasha Rausch.

Florence by the numbers:

-More than 11 million meals, 18 million liters of water, 60,000 cots and 1 million blankets were “pre-positioned” to help residents

-The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring more than three-dozen Superfund, oil production facilities and chemical storage sites that may be in the path of the hurricane.

-The Nuclear Regulatory Commission sent inspectors to nuclear plants that could be damaged.

-More than 500 Nation Guard soldiers and airmen are responding to calls across the state.