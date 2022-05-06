(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s biggest company by market value, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the country continues to face intense inflationary pressures and surging input prices.

Net income at the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate rose 22% to 162 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing Friday. But that still fell short of the average 168.2 billion rupee profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Revenue surged 37% to 2.12 trillion rupees compared to the same period last year, narrowly missing the analyst estimates. Total costs jumped 34% to 1.92 trillion rupees. The company announced a dividend of 8 rupees per share, the filing said.

