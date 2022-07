(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. slumped the most since December after the Indian government raised taxes on exports of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The heavyweight’s stock fell as much as 7.6%, dragging the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lower amid broad declines in Asian equities.

READ: India Raises Taxes on Export of Gasoline, Diesel, Jet Fuel

