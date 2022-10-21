(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s largest company by market value, posted a quarterly profit that was higher than expected as a robust performance by its retail and telecom units offset the weakness in its traditional energy business.

Net income at the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate fell 0.1% to 136.6 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, according to an exchange filing Friday. But it beat the average profit of 134.27 billion rupees estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Revenue also topped expectations and rose 34% to 2.33 trillion rupees in the latest quarter. Total costs surged 36% compared to the same period last year, the filing said. The impact of India’s new windfall tax on fuel exports in the quarter was 40.39 billion rupees.

“Performance of our oil-to-chemicals business reflect subdued demand and weak margin environment across downstream chemical products,” Chairman Ambani said in a statement Friday. “Segment performance was also impacted by the introduction of special additional excise duties during the quarter.”

KEY INSIGHTS

The earnings for Reliance, often seen as a bellwether for the Indian economy, come on the back of mounting fears of a global recession and sustained inflation, which can hurt consumer demand for everything from fuels to food products. International Monetary Fund flagged headwinds for India and lowered its growth forecast by 0.6 percentage points to 6.8% for the year to March 2023 -- the biggest downgrade among major economies after the US.

Reliance’s traditional oil-to-chemicals business, which was seeing windfall gains earlier this year, has been hit by government’s tax on fuel exports, weaker refining margins and inventory losses due to the fall in crude oil prices. This will also be the first full quarter for Reliance since India slapped a windfall gains tax on fuel exports and crude oil production on July 1 The taxes, which is revised periodically, was raised last week

Ambani’s conglomerate is gearing to spend $25 billion as its telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., rolls out 5G services across India in coming weeks to woo high-paying wireless users and boost its e-commerce offerings. 5G tariff details are still awaited.

Consumer retail turned out to be “the bright spot” in earnings, as flagged earlier by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Henik Fung and Horace Chan in an Oct. 17 note that spotlighted “new store openings and increased online sales.”

The conglomerate is in transition both in its leadership and business mix. Ambani announced a $76 billion investment plan in January toward renewable energy pivoting beyond its crude oil-led businesses. In June, his elder son, Akash Ambani, took over as Reliance Jio’s chairman, kickstarting succession in one of the Asia’s wealthiest families.

Market Reaction

Shares of Reliance fell 1.2% on Friday, paring this year’s rise to 4.4%. Earnings were announced after the close of market hours.

Reliance shares slipped 8.4% in the September quarter while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 8.3%.

Get More

Reliance Jio reported a 28% jump in profit to 45.2 billion rupees. It had 427.6 million users as of end-Sept. with an average revenue per user of 177.20 rupees

Reliance retail posted a EBITDA of 44.1 billion rupees, a 51% jump from last year

EBITDA of Reliance’s oil and gas production business, which has been lagging for years, reported a three-fold increase to 31.71 billion rupees during the quarter

Raw material costs during the quarter rose 42% on year to 1.17 trillion rupees

Total debt, as of Sept. 30, stood at 2.95 trillion rupees while cash and cash equivalents were at 2.02 trillion rupees

(Updates with Ambani’s comments in fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.