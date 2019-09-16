32m ago
Reliance’s Flag Telecom, Associates File for Chapter 11 at Delaware Court
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Reliance’s Flag Telecom units and other associates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at Delaware court, according to a court filing.
- Estimated assets range from $1b to $10b while estimated liabilities at $1b to $10b
- A plan is being filed with the Chapter 11 petition
- Plan acceptances were solicited from some of the creditors before filing the petition
To contact the reporter on this story: Niluksi Koswanage in Singapore at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.