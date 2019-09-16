Reliance’s Flag Telecom, Associates File for Chapter 11 at Delaware Court

(Bloomberg) -- Reliance’s Flag Telecom units and other associates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at Delaware court, according to a court filing.

Estimated assets range from $1b to $10b while estimated liabilities at $1b to $10b

A plan is being filed with the Chapter 11 petition

Plan acceptances were solicited from some of the creditors before filing the petition

