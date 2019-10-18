(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose 18% from a year earlier beating analyst estimates, bolstered by its telecommunications and retail businesses.

India’s biggest company by market value posted a consolidated net income of 112.6 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) in the three months through September, against 95.2 billion rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing. That compares with the 110.8 billion-rupee average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

