Relief Bill, BOK Mandate Pressure, Pound Brexit Doubts: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will come “on board” with a $908 billion pandemic relief package
- The Bank of Korea is facing mounting pressure to broaden its mandate for the first time in nearly a decade as global central banks are asked to tackle a wider range of economic issues
- Brexit negotiations resumed in Brussels amid signs that even as one of the biggest obstacles to a trade deal is on the way to being resolved, another key sticking point remained. The pound dropped as markets questioned just how close the two sides really are
- This week could mark an early turning point in the U.S. battle against Covid-19. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are set to review the first vaccine and their guidance could speed authorization
- The Bank of Japan has taken over as the biggest owner of the nation’s stocks, with the total value of holdings over $400 billion
- RBA chief Philip Lowe said a review of regulation has restarted and any changes to standards will be consulted on by mid-2021
- Christine Lagarde’s first full year as ECB president is poised to end with the fanfare of another stimulus expansion
- Australia issued a warning on trade, saying uncertainties from its souring ties with China and the lingering impact of an earlier drought will push down the value of its agriculture exports
- The U.S. labor-market rebound slowed markedly in November, indicating the surge in Covid-19 cases is hitting workers
- Iran is preparing to raise oil exports in a sign the Islamic Republic expects the U.S. to ease some sanctions under a Biden presidency
- Australian and Japanese companies are studying plans to capture carbon dioxide from industrial emitters in Asia and store it under the ocean floor off the coast of Australia
