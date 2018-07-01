(Bloomberg) -- A one-day rally in Chinese stocks fizzled out as the yuan resumed declines and data showed further signs of weakness in the economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent at 10:09 a.m. The gauge ended last month, its worst since January 2016, with a 2.2 percent gain on Friday. The yuan retreated 0.2 percent to 6.6398 per dollar, after weakening by a record in June. Hong Kong markets are closed for a holiday.

ING added to the bearish start by predicting the Chinese currency will fall to a 10-year low of 7 by the end of the year, the most pessimistic forecast by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shanghai stocks tumbled into a bear market last week amid concern the economy will struggle to withstand rising tensions with the U.S. Purchasing manager index readings for June released on Saturday showed a gauge of export orders shrinking, suggesting the trade war is already weighing on growth.

Bonds also started July on a weaker note, with the yield on 10-year government debt rising 2 basis points to 3.5 percent, after ending Friday at its lowest level since April 2017.

