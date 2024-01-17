(Bloomberg) -- London rental-price inflation cooled for the first time in two years, providing relief to tenants who have faced a record rise in costs and a dwindling supply of available houses.

Rents in the UK capital climbed 6.8% in the 12 months to December, a slight deceleration from the record 6.9% increase the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. UK-wide rents rose by 6.2%, the first time the pace has not picked up since August 2021.

The figures suggest that recent improvements in the supply of rental properties and easing mortgage rates are feeding through to costs for tenants after a particularly acute squeeze in London. A shortage of properties and landlords passing on higher mortgage rates have led to a scramble to secure rental homes, triggering double-digit increases in prices for new lets.

The ONS also said that house prices sank 2.1% in the year through November, the sharpest fall in 12 years. In London, property values plunged 6%.

The official data is catching up with figures from the sector that have been showing falls of a similar and even bigger magnitude for some time. Recent industry surveys suggest that buyer demand is returning, helping to prop up house prices.

“Sentiment now is considerably more upbeat than during the summer and Autumn of last year,” said Stephen Perkins, managing director at broker Yellow Brick Mortgages. “There has been a bright start to the property market in 2024 and the blip in inflation will not halt that momentum.”

Valuations in the property market are expected to be helped by the price war among mortgage lenders driving down interest rates for borrowers. According to Moneyfacts, the average 2-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to 5.62%, down from almost 7% last summer.

“We expect house prices to recover over the remainder of the year, though, as falling mortgage rates and rising real incomes improve affordability materially,” said Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“The recent shift downwards in market expectations for Bank Rate over the past couple of months means the average quoted rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 75% loan-to-value ratio will drop below 4.5% this quarter.”

