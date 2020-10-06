Oct 6, 2020
Relief Negotiations, Unequal Recovery, Canadian Condos: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Two Cleveland houses tell a story of America’s unequal recovery. An eviction notice on Clarebird Avenue and rising home prices on Daleview Drive reflect how the pandemic is reinforcing racial inequality
- Clark medalist Emi Nakamura says pandemic savings buildup may boost recovery and could make a big difference when restrictions on spending go away
- A growing list of U.S. companies is revealing racial workforce data
- More than half of U.S. shoppers say they’ll have less spending money this holiday due to the pandemic, while nearly 7 in 10 say the election makes them uncertain about the economy
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will resume negotiations Tuesday on another round of pandemic relief for the U.S. economy yet there’s still no clear path to a deal before Election Day
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expects the Fed to keep its current policy
- Central banks are shifting from saving their economies from recession to ensuring they recover -- read our guide on what the world’s biggest central banks will do next
- Toronto’s flourishing housing market is beginning to show signs of strain, particularly in a condo segment suddenly flooded with new listings
- A scorching post-lockdown rebound in Canada is now showing signs of cooling, according to Bloomberg Economics. Rising Covid-19 intensity is bringing about targeted restrictions, and colder weather will pressure activity that had been redirected outdoors
- Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and the powerful lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia announced a truce on Monday evening after more than a month of crossed accusations as political leaders split over how to tackle a widening fiscal deficit
