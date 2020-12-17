Dec 17, 2020
Relief Unveiling, U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal, Mexico Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded the most optimistic he’s been since the coronavirus crisis began in March, while pledging that the central bank will keep providing the economy with plenty of support well into the future
- Congressional leaders and their staffs continued working out the details of a nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief plan in anticipation of unveiling it as soon as Thursday
- The U.S. Treasury Department designated Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators for the first time, while keeping China on a watch list, in the Trump administration’s final foreign-exchange policy report
- The Swiss National Bank renewed its pledge to use currency interventions to counter upward pressure on the franc just a day after being censured by the U.S. for the practice
- American zombie companies rack up $2 trillion of debt
- White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to “localize” their pay
- Mexico’s central bank will likely hold its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive meeting, as policy makers wait to see if last month’s sharp inflation slowdown consolidates before resuming their monetary easing cycle
- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it’s “extremely likely” the U.S. and U.K. can reach a free trade agreement before long, urging British officials to bend on their hardened positions on key issues like food safety
