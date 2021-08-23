34m ago
Reluctant Egyptians Urged to Get Vaccines as New Wave Looms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s health minister urged a reluctant population to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations as officials expect a new surge in infections next month.
Hala Zaid said Monday that 10 million people have so far registered for Covid shots, only about a 10th of the North African nation’s population with 7.5 million receiving the jab. Interest in being vaccinated had fallen off in recent weeks, the minister said.
Authorities will begin administering the first 1 million locally-manufactured doses of China’s Sinovac shot Tuesday, Zaid said.
The minister, addressing concerns circulating on social media, stressed that the Sinovac shots were as effective as those produced abroad.
Authorities have been pushing to get more people vaccinated, and recently made Covid shots mandatory for access to government offices.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
