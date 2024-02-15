(Bloomberg) -- LexisNexis owner Relx Plc said it will spend £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on share buybacks this year after posting profit gains in 2023.

That’s up from £800 million on buybacks a year earlier, the London-based company said in a statement on Thursday. The company also proposed raising its full-year dividend by 8% to 58.8 pence.

Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom has pivoted the company from publishing to data analytics over the last several years, driving an increase in revenue growth and cash flow.

“We have been able to develop and deploy these tools across the company for well over a decade by leveraging deep customer understanding to combine leading content and data sets with powerful technologies,” Engstrom said in the statement. “Our ability to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies, as they evolve, will continue to be an important driver of customer value and growth.”

Adjusted operating profit rose 13% in 2023 to £3.03 billion, the company said. That compared to analysts’ forecast for £2.99 billion, according to the average of estimates surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 7% to £9.16 billion.

