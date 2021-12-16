Remaining U.S. Hostages in Haiti Have Been Freed, Group Says

(Bloomberg) -- The remaining 12 North American missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti in October have been released, according to their organization.

In a statement published on its website Thursday, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said all of its hostages were now released and said it hopes to “to provide more information as we are able.”

Sixteen U.S. citizens, one Canadian and their Haitian driver were kidnapped on Oct. 16 after visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Haiti’s capital. The initial group included five children.

While two hostages were released in November and another three were released earlier this month, Christian Aid Ministries has declined to provide their names, or any other details.

Read More: Gangs Now Run Haiti, Filling a Vacuum Left by Years of Collapse

One of Haiti’s largest gangs, 400 Mawozo, had claimed responsibility and was asking for $1 million ransom for each of them, but it’s unclear if that also includes the children. It’s also not clear if a ransom was paid.

Haiti has been seized by gang violence that has paralyzed large areas of the country, and the unrest has escalated since President Jovenel Moise was murdered in his home July 7.

