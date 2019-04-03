(Bloomberg) -- The body of Israeli soldier Zechariah Baumel, who has been missing since a 1982 battle in Lebanon, has been returned to Israel and positively identified, the military said.

The bodies of two other soldiers, who went missing during the same battle on June 11, 1982, have not been recovered.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.