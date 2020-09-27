Remington Auctioned Off to Seven Bidders in Bankruptcy Court

(Bloomberg) -- Remington Outdoor Co., the 200-year-old gun maker that filed for bankruptcy again in July, has been auctioned off in court.

Seven bidders will each purchase a portion of the company’s businesses, according to a filing in the northern district of Alabama.

The development caps a hunt for buyers to bring in funds to pay off creditors. Cerberus Capital Management had acquired Remington in 2007, and the firearms and ammunition giant accumulated nearly $1 billion in debt.

The company said previously that it had $437.5 million in sales last year, about half the business it did in 2016.

Here are the details on the successful bidders and the Remington businesses they are buying:

Vista Outdoor Inc. for its Lonoke ammunitions business and certain IP assets

Roundhill Group LLC for its non-Marlin firearms business

Sierra Bullets LLC for its Barnes ammunitions business

Sturm, Ruger, & Co. for its Marlin firearms business

JJE Capital Holdings LLC for DPMS, H&R, Stormlake, AAC and Parker brands

Franklin Armory Holdings Inc. for Bushmaster brand and some related assets

Sportsman’s Warehouse Inc. for Tapco brands

