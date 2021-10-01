(Bloomberg) -- Remittances sent to Mexico reached another record in August, a sign that contributions from workers in the U.S. continue to help Latin America’s second-largest economy while its recovery remains uneven.

Money sent from abroad grew to $4.74 billion in August, Mexico’s central bank said on Friday, beating a $4.42 billion median estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey. Last month’s remittance number implies a 4.5% increase from July, which was the previous record.

The U.S. economic recovery and stimulus payments have allowed Mexican workers abroad to send a growing amount of their income and savings back home. Each transfer has averaged $387 in August, the central bank said.

