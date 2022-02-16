(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Americans who work from home today say they’re remote by choice, not necessity.

That’s one key takeaway from a Pew Research Center survey, which found that the reasons for teleworking have changed considerably since the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, 61% of teleworkers who have an office say it’s their choice not to work from there, Pew found, up from about a third in October 2020. Fewer cite concerns about being exposed to the virus -- 42% now versus 57% back then.

The impetus for returning to the office has shifted too. About a quarter of workers cite more opportunities for advancement. And about one-fifth say the major driver for working on-site is the lack of space and resources at home.

Among those who are allowed to work anywhere but opt to go to the office at least some of the time, one in ten respondents say that the main rationale is pressure from their supervisor or co-workers to be there.

But child-care needs continue to be a major impediment to returning to the office for many parents -- even as households have adjusted. In the latest survey, 32% of respondents with kids under 18 cite it as an issue, down from 45% in October 2020.

As the omicron variant of the virus is retreating, fewer people say they worry about getting exposed at work. However, there’s still a small but steady portion of workers who are very concerned about their health: 19% in the most recent survey, compared with 21% in October 2020.

On the question of vaccine mandates, a large majority of workers, almost 70%, say they don’t think that employers should require employees to get the shot. These views are sharply divided along partisan lines.

While the share of workers who are vaccinated has increased in the past months, slightly less than half -- 48% -- had received a booster shot in the most recent poll.

Pew surveyed almost 5,900 employed U.S. adults between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.

