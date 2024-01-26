(Bloomberg) -- Remy Cointreau SA shares got a boost despite falling sales, bolstered by the French distiller’s plans to cut costs and relief that its Cognac woes didn’t worsen further.

The maker of Remy Martin said sales declined by 23.5% in its fiscal third quarter, in line with analyst estimates, with drinkers in China joining US consumers in buying less of its pricey Cognac.

In response to the downturn, Remy has vowed to cut costs by €100 million ($108 million) to protect its profitability. The company said it doesn’t expect weaker sales trends in China to continue.

That supported the shares, which gained as much as 17% in early Paris trading Friday. They’re still down 42% over the past 12 months, however.

Negative effects, such as destocking in Asia Pacific and Europe and the Middle East “are temporary and should not be seen with the same amplitude in the fourth quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotta said on a conference call.

“Destocking will be very positive for the fourth-quarter dynamics,” in China, Marotta said.

The distiller has been sideswiped by a shift in demand for its expensive liquors as a pandemic-linked demand boom fades and bruising price competition with rivals such as LVMH continues. LVMH shares surged Friday, bolstering other luxury stocks, as the company showed resilience amid a slowdown for the industry.

Weakness in demand for high-end spirits, particularly Cognac, has spread from the US to China. Remy’s shares fell by double digits in October when it cut its sales forecast in response to the downturn. Rival Pernod Ricard SA, which owns the Martell brand, has also suffered. Shares of Campari Group were punished in December when it unveiled a deal to buy Courvoisier Cognac from Beam Suntory for at least $1.2 billion.

Challenges have increased after China recently launched an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products, including brandy, from the European Union. The move came after the bloc opened a probe last fall into the Asian nation’s electric vehicle subsidies.

Remy said in a statement Friday that it “is convinced that its products and business practices comply fully with Chinese and international regulations, and is approaching future discussions with confidence and diligence.”

The company said it expects a full-year sales decline to be at the lower end of its guidance range — about 20% — with sales growth in the US not expected to return until its 2024-25 fiscal year. Third-quarter Cognac sales fell by 34% on an organic basis, it said.

