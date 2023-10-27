(Bloomberg) -- Remy Cointreau SA fell to a three-year low after the French distiller cut its annual sales guidance, citing weaker-than-expected US demand for its high-end spirits.

The French cognac maker said it expects organic sales to fall by 15% to 20% this year. Shares of the company, which had previously forecast flat sales, plunged as much as 12% Friday morning in Paris.

Remy and other spirits producers are facing a slowdown in demand for their premium drinks, particularly in the US, after sales boomed during the pandemic. The company warned that a rebound in US sales previously expected in the second half of this fiscal year won’t happen until next year due to intense price competition.

“Market conditions are getting tough and tougher” in North America, Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotta said on a conference call with analysts. “The rise in interest rates is significantly reducing wholesalers and retail financing capacity.”

Tough Times

Remy’s disappointing results add to tough times for the premium drinks sector. Italian rival Campari’s shares skidded as much as 13% on Thursday after the Aperol maker reported third-quarter sales and profits that were below expectations.

Luxury group LVMH’s wine and spirits division recently suffered a much worse-than-expected 14% third-quarter sales drop.

Remy’s second-quarter revenue and organic sales growth missed analyst consensus forecasts. The company said it aims for cost savings of €100 million ($106 million).

“Market conditions appear worse than initially expected, with Remy Martin’s firmer pricing policy contrasting against the intense promotional activity from competitor brands and putting additional short-term pressure on volumes,” said Edward Mundy, an analyst at Jefferies. “We expect this to be exacerbated by a degree of wholesaler inventory reduction.”

The Paris-based company said it will maintain strict cost controls and keep raising prices to protect margins. It also plans to reduce marketing spending, particularly for cognac.

