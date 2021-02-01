(Bloomberg) -- A Renaissance Technologies stock fund slumped in January, adding to the quant-investment giant’s woes after it suffered heavy losses in pandemic-hit markets.

The Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund fell 9.5% in the month, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. That follows a 20% loss last year for the fund, which is the largest of three that the firm sells to outside investors.

A spokesman for the East Setauket, New York-based firm founded by billionaire mathematician Jim Simons declined to comment.

The setback for one of the industry’s best-known hedge fund firms underscores the continued troubles for quant firms. Their trading models were thrown off by market swings as Covid-19 battered the global economy and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus to contain the carnage.

Renaissance, which oversees $60 billion, has dropped out of a ranking of the world’s 20 most profitable hedge fund firms after some of its public funds fell more than 30% last year. It’s not clear what caused the Institutional Equities Fund’s January loss, which compares with a 1% drop in the S&P 500 index.

The U.S. stock market in January saw a battle erupt between hedge funds and a mob of retail investors, sparking a rally in some of the most-shorted stocks on Wall Street. That led to Melvin Capital losing about 53% on GameStop Corp. and more than a dozen other bets after the firm found itself on the receiving end of a short squeeze started by retail investors motivated on Reddit.

Renaissance is best known for its Medallion fund, which is only open to employees and has annualized gains of roughly 40% over the past three decades. While Medallion employs a short-term trading strategy, the Institutional Equities Fund tends to hold its stock positions for weeks or months, trades only U.S.-listed shares and is biased toward stocks its models expect to rise.

