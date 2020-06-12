(Bloomberg) -- Renaissance Technologies, the quantitative hedge fund firm founded by Jim Simons, lost almost 21% this year through the first week of June in its market-neutral vehicle.

Part of the decline for the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha fund came this month amid volatility brought on by the coronavirus crisis, according to a person briefed on the matter. The fund lost almost 9% in the first week of June, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment on the returns, which were reported earlier by the Financial Times.

The firm’s quantitative equity hedge fund rose 2.3% in May, Bloomberg reported last week. The Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund, which only trades U.S.-listed stocks that its computer models expect to rise, was down 11% this year through May.

Renaissance, which oversaw about $75 billion as of earlier this year, has long been one of the $3 trillion hedge fund industry’s most profitable firms. The East Setauket, New York-based firm is best known for its Medallion fund, which is only open to executives and employees and has had annualized gains of roughly 40% over the past three decades.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.