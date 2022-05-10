(Bloomberg) -- Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Holdings will buy a 34% stake in Renault’s Korean unit as the two carmakers deepen their cooperation on development of eco-friendly models in a market dominated by local brand Hyundai Motor Co.

Centurion Industries Ltd., a wholly-owned unit of Geely, is paying about 264 million won ($207 million) for the holding in Renault Korea Motors, Geely said in a company filing. The acquisition will create synergies with Geely in South Korea, a market with potential for strong growth, Renault Korea said in a separate statement Tuesday.

Renault SA will remain Renault Korea’s largest shareholder with a majority holding, the Korean unit said. Samsung Card, which held 20% of Renault Korea, said its stake hasn’t changed.

Although Renault is in a long-running global carmaking alliance with Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., the French company has been deepening ties with Geely, which also controls Volvo Car AB. Renault is also revamping its strategy in China to work more closely with Geely, despite initially working with Nissan in the world’s largest automobile market. It may also be reconsidering its capital ties with the Japanese carmaker, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Geely and Renault unveiled a plan in January to jointly develop and produce an eco-friendly hybrid model in Korea starting 2024. Renault will take the design for the new car and Renault Korea’s researchers will develop technologies, while Geely will provide its hybrid-car development system and its Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, Renault said.

Geely Automobile wants to establish a presence in the Korean market through collaborating with Renault using its existing automobile technology and research, the Chinese carmaker said.

The Hyundai Motor group, which includes the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, sold about 1.2 million vehicles in South Korea in 2021, which translates into a market share of about 70%. Renault Samsung sold about 61,000 cars.

