(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA has alerted French prosecutors to payments made by former head Carlos Ghosn to a distributor in Oman, marking the second time the carmaker has signaled possible wrongdoing by the fallen executive to authorities, according to people familiar with the matter.

The payments totaled millions of euros, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. In February, Renault disclosed Ghosn may have improperly used a sponsorship deal to host a party at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported earlier that Renault paid the Oman-based distributor through a special cost center overseen by Ghosn rather than through marketing and sales divisions. The information was provided to Renault by partner Nissan Motor Co., the newspaper said.

“We strongly deny allegations of wrongdoing in Oman,” a spokesman for the Ghosn family said by phone. A spokesperson for the French prosecutor’s office could not be reached for immediate comment. Renault declined to comment.

Ghosn’s Paris-based lawyer, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, said he wasn’t aware of Renault reporting any payments to the French prosecutor. An Oman-based Nissan supplier had received bonuses that were related to its performance, he said.

Renault is carrying out an internal probe into its finances and the pay of top managers following Ghosn’s arrest in November. The former executive has denied charges in Japan that he improperly used company funds. Renault and Nissan also began a joint audit of the Dutch company that oversees their partnership.

A family spokeswoman has said Ghosn would reimburse 50,000 euros ($56,000) to the palace in Versailles.

