(Bloomberg) -- French investigators have charged Renault SA with cheating on emissions in ongoing fallout from the diesel scandal that erupted starting with Germany’s Volkswagen AG.

Renault will have to pay a 20 million-euro ($24 million) bail and provide a bank guarantee of an additional 60 million euros to cover potential damages, it said in a statement Tuesday, which disputed any wrongdoing.

“Renault denies having committed any offense and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices,” the company said in a statement. The carmaker “has always complied with French and European regulations.”

In France, investigative magistrates can charge companies or individuals when there are “serious and consistent” clues showing likely involvement. They can then decide whether to refer a case to trial, but aren’t involved after that stage.

