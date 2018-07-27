(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA reported a bump in return on sales led by passenger cars like the mass-market Duster compact sport utility vehicle, trailing a surge at competitor PSA Group.

The French automaker’s operating margin increased to a record 6.4 percent from 6.2 percent, Renault said Friday in a statement. That compares with a profitability of 7.8 percent, also an all-time high, at the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars PSA.

The company’s lifted its margin despite a “volatile economic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn said in the statement. This is “due to our strategy of regional diversification” and “the success of our new products.”

Renault’s and PSA’s rise in margins, who run businesses with a smaller global footprint, come as other major carmakers are struggling. All three of the U.S. vehicle manufacturers cut their financial outlook for the year this week, citing a number of reasons including higher raw material prices and increasing trade barriers. Hyundai Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG Wednesday also reported a weak quarter.

Renault reiterated its outlook for the year of raising group revenue and maintaining a return on sales above 6 percent.

The company, like others, is preparing for stricter regulations on emissions in Europe, just as the demand for autos on the continent is expected to slow down this year and oil prices to increase. The European Union’s regulatory arm has raised doubts about the reliability of emissions data submitted by the car industry.

Key facts:

1H down 3.1% to 29.96 billion euros ($34.89 billion), incl. provision for restructuring charge

1H operating profit 1.91 billion euros vs 1.82 billion euros

1H net income 2.04 billion euros

Renault sold a record 2.07 million vehicles in the first half of the year, as it added new brands in China and it gained market share in Europe, up 5 percent excluding the new Chinese operations.

