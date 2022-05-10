(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA set targets to expand its Mobilize car-sharing business as the struggling French automaker tries to close a chapter on operations in Russia.

The brand, which currently generates losses, is to achieve double-digit margins for each category of services by 2027, the carmaker said Tuesday. Renault is sticking to its goal for Mobilize to make up a fifth of group revenue by the end of this decade.

Renault is focusing on new business areas as it faces fierce competition selling mass-market vehicles and challenges exiting Russia, its second-biggest market. In a sign of potential deeper changes to come, the automaker also announced on Tuesday closer cooperation with Chinese auto giant Geely Automobile Holdings, which is buying a 34% stake in Renault’s Korean unit.

Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo is under pressure to make good on targets to improve margins and cut costs, while facing a slump in European car sales and competition from rivals to roll out new electric vehicles.

Renault’s financing arm RCI Bank and Services is changing its name to Mobilize Financial Services and aims to have a fleet of 1 million vehicles for leasing and 200,000 for subscription in 2030. By that same year, Mobilize is to raise the number of installed EV chargers to 165,000, from 22,000 last year.

