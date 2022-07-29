(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA raised its outlook for the year even as the carmaker swung to a loss during the first half following its costly withdrawal from Russia.

The manufacturer expects group operating returns of more than 5%, which is up from a previous goal of 3% as it accelerates a strategy of new models and improved pricing, it said Friday. For the first half, Renault reported a net loss of 1.36 billion euros ($1.4 billion) that missed expectations, after taking a 2.2 billion-euro writedown on the value of its Russian venture.

“Despite all the headwinds related to the stop of the activity in Russia, the semiconductor crisis and cost inflation, the group continues to improve its operating performance,” Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said.

Renault’s new margin goal for this year is a win for de Meo’s efforts to turn around the company to deliver early on a plan that targeted a 5% operating return mid-decade.

Like for other carmakers, Renault is benefiting from selling fewer vehicles at higher prices while the French carmaker is benefiting from a revamped portfolio with the electric Megan crossover and Arkana E-Tech. Renault is forecasting that chip supplies will shave production by around 300,000 this year, mainly in the first half. Vehicle sales dropped nearly 30% to around 1 million during the period due to the withdrawal from the Russian market, which was its second biggest.

Even as Renault expects to improve on its margin, bigger European mass market rival Stellantis NV delivered double-digit profitability during the same period.

Automotive operational free cash flow was a negative 514 million euros in the first half, compared with nearly 1 billion euros a year ago. For the year, the carmaker upgraded its prediction and now sees free cash flow of more than 1.5 billion euros, up from saying it’ll be “positive.”

As part of the shift to EVs, the carmaker is planning to carve out electric and combustion-engine businesses, having promised to give details in the autumn.

The move would be aimed at regaining lost ground to rivals Volkswagen AG and Stellantis. Renault relies heavily on the flagging European market and on Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co., which is also emerging from a difficult period.

