(Bloomberg) -- An audit into the accounts of RNBV, the Amsterdam-based company that oversees Renault SA’s car-production alliance with Nissan, found EU10.9 million ($12.2) of potentially questionable expenses made for former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Le Figaro reported without saying how it obtained the information.

The audit, conducted by private firm Mazars at the request of the alliance, reviewed the company’s books for the last decade and found that of that 10.9 million euros in expenses, about 4 million euros were for transport by private jet, Le Figaro reported.

A spokesman for Renault declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Ghosn’s legal woes in Japan have prompted Renault to investigate its own finances under the former auto industry titan in addition to of those of Amsterdam-based RNBV. Figaro reported that the RNBV audit is coming to an end.

