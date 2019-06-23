(Bloomberg) -- An investment company in Lebanon controlled by former Renault SA Chairman Carlos Ghosn received about 350 million yen ($3.3 million) from the French carmaker via a car distributor in Oman, the Asahi newspaper reported Sunday, citing Tokyo prosecutors.

The allegation adds to prosecutors’ accusations that money from Renault alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. was channeled to the same firm.

The fresh accusation that millions from the French carmaker ended up in accounts controlled by Ghosn may broaden the Tokyo prosecutors’ case against the Lebanese, French and Brazilian citizen. Ghosn, who has denied all the charges, has also been indicted for financial misconduct involving money from Nissan, where he was chief executive officer for more than a decade.

The Renault funds were moved to the investment company in 2011, Asahi reported. The money was part of a “CEO reserve,” used at Ghosn’s discretion, the newspaper said. Ghosn resigned as chairman of Renault in January and the company began an internal investigation after Nissan went public with allegations leading to Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in November.

