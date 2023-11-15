(Bloomberg) -- Renault SA will rejuvenate the Twingo for the electric era as part of broader efforts to show its EV business can quickly bring new plug-in models to market.

The redesigned city car, presented at an investor event Wednesday, will be sold from 2026 for less than €20,000 ($21,680), putting Renault in contention to produce affordable EVs in Europe. Chinese manufacturers are expanding in the region, where consumers have been struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The new Twingo — which takes a popular design of the 1990s into the electric age — will be developed in two years, enabling Renault’s EV business Ampere “to democratize EVs in Europe,” Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said at the event. “We want to make EVs accessible and profitable in this part of the world.”

Investors have been skeptical about Renault’s capacity to bring cheap EVs to market quickly, which has cast a pall on de Meo’s ambition to list Ampere on the stock market in April or May of next year. The company initially wanted to pull off an initial public offering this year and pushed back those plans.

Renault’s pitch showed a “highly impressive business,” Bernstein analysts led by Daniel Roeska said in a note, adding that the new Twingo provides class-leading battery efficiency at a lower price than any of its peers. “But we continue to question the need for the IPO.”

The French automaker also will introduce a much-anticipated Renault 5 — another design classic — priced at €25,000 next year, as it tries to counter plans by Stellantis NV to take EV share in Europe with new models such as Citroën’s recently unveiled electric ë-C3, which will start at €23,300.

UBS analysts earlier Wednesday reaffirmed their bearish view on the IPO and estimated Ampere’s valuation could be as low as €3 billion. Although Ampere’s plan is well-framed, there’s not enough evidence yet that new EVs priced between €20,000 and €25,000 can be successful and profitable, analyst David Lesne wrote in a report.

Renault will generate €2.5 billion euros in cash this year, more than ever before, Renault Chief Financial Officer Thierry Pieton said at the Ampere event. This will give Renault plenty of flexibility on the timing of an IPO for Ampere, he added.

