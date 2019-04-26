(Bloomberg) -- Barely three months into his tenure, Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard plans to propose merging the French carmaker with alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. under a holding-company framework, according to people familiar with the matter.

Each company would own about a 50 percent stake in the holding company and have equal board representation, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. The entity would be headquartered outside France or Japan, possibly in Singapore, the person said.

The aim of the structure is to cement the alliance and secure cost savings amid sector headwinds, the person said. The proposal is one of several being discussed, and Renault is seeking a plan that Nissan would support, the person said.

Nikkei reported on the plans earlier. Representatives for Nissan and Renault declined to comment.

Roughly equal ownership would potentially address concerns raised by Nissan, which resisted an effort by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn to permanently unite the two carmakers. Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, while the Japanese carmaker owns only 15 percent of its partner of two decades, and has no voting power.

However, Nissan Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa rejected a request earlier this month by Senard to reconsider a merger, people familiar with the matter have said. Saikawa opposed an overture by Senard, saying the priority should be rebuilding Nissan, the people said.

Both companies are struggling. Nissan this week said it will miss its annual profit goal, and Renault on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter sales. Automakers have been contending with a decline in the world’s biggest market, in China, a broader slowdown elsewhere, and huge investment demands for electric cars. Renault’s operations are focused mostly in Europe, while Nissan is bigger in the U.S. and China.

